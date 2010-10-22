Here Are The Customer Service Secrets That Made Zappos Successful

Online shoe retailer Zappos is well known for its superb customer service that essentially defines the website. Watch the interview with CEO Tony Hsieh below to find out the secrets behind their amazing customer support.



This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series.

Watch Tony Hsieh’s Full Interview HERE >

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.



Watch Tony Hsieh’s Full Interview HERE >

