Tony Hsieh, the ex-CEO of Zappos, has died aged 46 due to injuries sustained in a house fire

The cause of death was injuries he sustained from a house fire, a spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Hsieh led the online shoe and clothing retailer, which he sold to Amazon for $US1.2 billion.

He had recently retired after 20 years with the company.

Zappos’ current CEO, Kedar Deshpande, called Hsieh a “tremendous visionary and an incredible human being.”

