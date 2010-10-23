Amazon Is Paying Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh Only $36,000

After he and his co-founders sold LinkExchange to Microsoft for a cool $265 million, Tony Hsieh immediately started investing his new found money in other companies.



One of those companies was Zappos, but he wanted to do more – “I realised that, for me, investing was actually pretty boring,” Hsieh told us. “I felt like I was sitting on the sidelines, and I really missed being part of building something.”

Tony Hsieh eventually became CEO of Zappos – for an annual salary of just $36,000, and his salary remained unchanged after Amazon acquired the company. What’s keeping him from leaving the company?

Watch below.

This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series.

Watch Tony Hsieh’s Full Interview HERE >

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.



Watch Tony Hsieh’s Full Interview HERE >

Don’t Miss:

The Future Of Zappos: From Shoes To Clothing To A Zappos Airline

Tony Hsieh: Here Is How Zappos Remained Independent After Its Sale To Amazon >

The Customer Service Secrets That Made Zappos Successful >

Tony Hsieh: Here Is Why I Sold Zappos To Amazon >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.