This is the carefully planned diet of celebrity trainer Tony Horton

Tony Horton has long been known as one of the most visible people in American fitness.

He created P90X, one of the most successful home workout programs of all time. But Tony doesn’t try to hide the importance of diet in fitness, weight loss, and life in general.

We recently asked him the $US1 million nutrition question: What does Tony Horton’s diet look like?

We talked to him around 12 p.m. Pacific time, and this was what he told us about what he had eaten — and was going to eat — that day:

“This morning I had scrambled eggs with ground chicken sausage … a slice of avocado, and thinly shaved Parmesan cheese with some peppers and onions.

“For a midday snack I had a handful of pistaccios, pecans, almonds, and cashews. Lunch will be a burrito filled with brown rice, grilled peppers, chicken, avocado, in a gluten-free wrap.

“Tonight I’ll have a piece of salmon, a bunch of broccoli, some quinoa, and a big old salad that consists of kale — which I don’t necessarily like — but I surround it with basil, that way I don’t really taste the kale that much. Then I’ll add some kind of blueberries or strawberries in there and little cherry tomatoes, and some red onions, in some kind of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

“And then I’ll follow that up with a big old gorgeous, gluten-free, Chocolate chip cookie. Because you know I’m a human — I look at desserts as a reward food. I’ve eaten a clean and healthy breakfast, I’ve had a clean and healthy snack during the day. And I’ll probably have a little shake with blueberries, strawberries, vegan protein powder and egg white protein powder, with some cashews just to kind of make it creamy.

“So I’ll get my 3 meals, I’ll get my snack, I’ll get my shake, and I’ll get my sweet thing at the end — my chocolate cookie or my thin slice of key lime pie. That’s the reward for doing well all day long.

But most people eat garbage all day long and then they pile dessert on top and they wonder why they have a stroke or heart attack at 52.”

