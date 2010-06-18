Tony Hayward: "There Are Many Wells In The Gulf Of Mexico That Have The Same Casing Design"

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) just asked Hayward if there are any other BP wells that were drilled with various controversial procedures.



Turns out most BP wells are drilled like this: “There are many wells that have the same casing design. Many have been drilled with the same cement procedure,” Hayward says.

If Congress identifies negligent procedures in the Maconda well, then hundreds of BP (and other oil company?) wells could be in violation.

