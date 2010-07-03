Tony Hayward Saves Fourth Of July Celebration In Colorado Town

BP has seriously pledged to pay for the Fourth of July fireworks display in Durango, CO.

This isn’t quite as desperate a PR move as it sounds: BP made the promise around the beginning of the year, reports the AP:

The display typically costs $15,000 and city officials were poised to cancel it because of a budget crunch. But representatives of BP’s office in southwestern Colorado surprised the council by announcing the company would pick up the tab.

Company spokesman Curtis Thomas says BP knows how important the celebration is to the community and didn’t want it to be lost. He says BP hasn’t asked for any advertising in exchange for its donation.

Of course BP also drills for natural gas in Colorado. Apparently they’ve made a routine of blandishing Americans while scooping up energy reserves.

Now all we need is BP to pick up the tab for hundreds of budget-cutting local governments –>

