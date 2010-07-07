Tony Hayward Appears In Azerbaijan, Shows He's In Still Charge Of The BP Rally

Tony Hayward‘s first big showing since being scuttled off to England is unmistakable: He’s back and leading the BP rally.



Tony appeared in Azerbaijan today to assuage fears of an asset sale to fund clean-up in Gulf of Mexico. The embattled chief said his company would not sell assets including oil and gas operations in Caspian Sea and a pipeline to Turkey:

(AP) While in Baku, Hayward met with President Ilkham Aliyev and “reiterated BP’s commitment to Azerbaijan and continuing successful cooperation” with the government and the state-owned oil and gas company SOCAR, the British oil company said in a statement.

Hayward also oversaw the signing of an agreement defining the key commercial principles of a product-sharing deal between BP and SOCAR on two new offshore gas fields in the Caspian Sea.

Although some kind of asset sale seems likely, BP plans aggressively to continue growth (just look at the investment planned for Alaska). Tony was never headed for a dank cell in the Tower of London. He simply had more important things to deal with.

After all, he was an awesome CEO from 2007-2009.

