Tony Hayward Benched, BP Says

According to Sky News, BP’s Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg has said BP CEO Tony Hayward has been relieved of command of day to day operations in the Gulf.



This comes just hours after Hayward had to stand trial before the U.S. House of Representatives for his firm’s errors in the build up to the Deepwater Horizon oil disaster.

Hayward has been under increasing public scrutiny for how he has handled the crisis, particularly in terms of PR.

BP’s stock is rising on the news.

