Tony Hayward Is Heading To BP's Russia Operation

Gus Lubin
Tony Hayward will be stepping down as CEO, but he’s not going far. Sky News reports he will be taking over the company’s large Russian operation, TNK-BP.

BP is expected to name Bob Dudley as its new CEO. What’s interesting is that Dudley was the head of Russian operations before leaving in disgrace.

TNK-BP accounts for a quarter of BP’s production and 10% of its revenue, according to FP.

In other words, BP has just switched two of its top men. BP chairman Karl-Henric Svanberg is sticking around too. This news will be confirmed after a BP chair meeting today.

Will BP stock — which was rising on news of Hayward’s departuer — keep rising?

