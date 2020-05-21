A delivery driver on TikTok was asked to send Tony Hawk a skateboard from a young fan, and the skater is sending one back

@fresh2deaf TikTok/@tonyhawk tiktok Both Mikail and Hawk recorded TikToks.

Delivery driver and TikTok user Mikail (@fresh2deaf) was asked by a young fan to send Tony Hawk a skateboard.

Mikail posted a TikTok recalling the sweet exchange, and said: “I just thought it was adorable.”

Mikail said that he was hoping Tony Hawk would see his TikTok and could give the young boy, Cooper, a shoutout.

Hawk did indeed see the TikTok, and posted his own video not only shouting Cooper out and thanking him for the skateboard, but promising to send the young boy a skateboard right back.

Hawk thanked Cooper: “It’s on its way to my house already, and as a thank you gift I’m going to send you my skateboard.”

TikTok user @fresh2deaf, or Mikail as it says in his profile, posted a TikTok describing an interaction with a young boy around eight or nine years old, named Cooper.

“I’m doing my delivery route today and I see this little kid chasing my truck, trying to flag me down,” Mikail said in the TikTok. “So I pull over and I’m like, ‘Hey man, what’s up?'”

Cooper then asked if Mikail could mail something for him, to which Mikail agreed.

“He runs in his house, and he comes back out and he goes, ‘Hey, sir, do you know the pro-skater Tony Hawk?'” Mikail recalled. “He said, ‘Could you mail this to him?’

“‘Get this to Tony Hawk for me, tell him it’s from Cooper.’ I just thought it was adorable,” Mikail said.

The FedEx driver then said he couldn’t mail it to Hawk as he didn’t have his address, but that he was putting the TikTok out there in the universe, hoping Hawk would see it and shout Cooper out.

The TikTok has been seen four million times, and it just so happens that one of those viewers was, in fact, Hawk himself.

“Hey, Cooper, what’s up? It’s Tony Hawk, and I just want to say thank you so much for the skateboard,” Hawk said.

“It’s on its way to my house already, and as a thank you gift I’m going to send you my skateboard.”

Hawk then held up the very skateboard he is sending to Mikail. “Thanks, buddy, I hope to meet you sometime!”

In the TikTok, Hawk thanked Mikail for his message and promised to give him his address and FedEx number in order for the exchange of gifts to take place.

