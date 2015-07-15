The latest video of 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5' shows a bloated series going back to basics

Once upon a time, “Tony Hawk” games ruled. Slick tricks, goofy stories, and killer soundtracks made the series endlessly re-playable. 2003’s “Tony Hawk’s Underground” still holds up, even! Trust us. But then Activision took the series down the rabbit hole of ugly, expensive plastic peripherals. Players lost interest. The company has only released one new title — the 2012 remake “Pro Skater HD” — since 2010. Now they’re back with a game stripped of that bloat that looks primed to bring back old fans and make new ones.

