Another Sequel To The Greatest Skateboarding Video Game Of All Time Will Come Out Next Year

Pro skater Tony Hawk announced on Twitter Friday that he’s working with Activision on a new addition to to his awesome skateboarding video game franchise, “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater,” for the latest-gen living room consoles. He’s also working on a mobile game.

Hawk had been working on a mobile game, called “Shred Session,” which was announced in January. According to TouchArcade, the game soft launched but was pulled entirely from the App Store last month.

Hawk said on Friday that it’s been put on hold indefinitely, presumably so he could focus work on a console game.

I’m currently working with Activision on a console game for 2015 (along with a new mobile game). I think fans of THPS series will be hyped.

— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) November 7, 2014

An Activision spokesperson confirmed to IGN that “Shred Session” was on hold and that the new games were in the works.

There’s no word yet on how the new console version will play, what it will be called, or how the new mobile game will work. Or if it will make use of the “skateboard” accessory. But if the console version is as good as his previous games — especially early in the series — then players have a lot to be excited about.

“Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater,” developed by Neversoft and published by Activision in 1999, was a critically acclaimed bestseller on the Nintendo 64, PlayStation 1, and Sega Dreamcast. Each game was a smash hit, but reception of the games started petering off around 2006, with the release of “Tony Hawk’s Underground 2.”

The last console version of the main series, “Proving Ground,” came out in 2008.

