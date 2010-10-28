Win A Signed Copy Of Tony Hawk's New Book

Not only is Tony Hawk the most famous and influential skateboarder of all time, but he has built his brand into a clothing, skateboard, video game, and sports tour empire. Tony has secured endorsement deals with major brands like PowerAde, Kellogg’s, and Kohl’s, and has achieved worldwide appeal through his success at the ESPN X Games. He currently runs one of the most acclaimed skateboarding companies, his own clothing line, and a video game series that has sold over $1 billion of merchandise worldwide, making it the biggest selling action sports game franchise in history.



How Did I Get Here? is the story of Tony’s unprecedented successful transformation from skateboarder to CEO. The book discusses how he has built his brand and image with lasting appeal, authenticity, and an emphasis on giving back — all key elements to his success. Tony tells his story with his typical modesty and humour.

