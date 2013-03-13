Tony Gonzalez Will Return For One More Season And Add To His Already Historic Numbers

Jay Glazer of FoxSports.com is reporting that Tony Gonzalez has changed his mind and won’t retire from the NFL. Gonzalez told Glazer that he struggled with the decision and decided he wanted to come back for one more season.



In returning, Gonzalez will have a chance to add to his already unmatched stats. His 1,242 receptions are 427 more than any other tight end. And his 14,268 yards receiving are 4,208 yards more than the second-highest total. His receptions are all second all-time among all players, behind only Jerry Rice (1,549) and his yards are seventh all-time.

Gonzalez is also the only tight end in NFL history with 100 touchdowns. In fact, only one other tight end even has more than 62 (Antonio Gates). Here are the tight ends with the most receiving touchdowns in NFL history…

Photo: Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

