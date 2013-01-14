The Atlanta Falcons Took An Early Lead With Two Incredible Touchdown Catches

The Falcons dominated the first half and went in leading 21-0 at the half, thanks due in part to this amazingly athletic Tony Gonzalez catch. He somehow gets both feet down in the endzone (via Buzzfeed Sports).
UPDATE: Atlanta still leads 27-21 at the start of the 4th quarter.
Photo: @buzzfeedsports
And another lob to Roddy White brought the Falcons up 20-0:
