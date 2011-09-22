Atlanta Falcons Tight End Tony Gonzalez Is Selling His Luxury Condo In Kansas City

Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez is having a good week.He had two touchdown catches on Sunday night against the Eagles, and now he’s selling his Kansas City condo for $659,900, according to Antigen Realty.

The condo pales in comparison to the $3.6 million Manhattan Beach home he sold in 2009.

But it still has three bedrooms, two baths, and a nice open floor plan.

The condo overlooks the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City

The building

The building's foyer

The patio

The entrance way

The condo features an open floor plan

The living room

Some not very comfy furniture

The bathroom

The kitchen

The kitchen from the opposite angle

Another view of the foyer

