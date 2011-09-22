Atlanta Falcons Tight End Tony Gonzalez Is Selling His Luxury Condo In Kansas City

Photo: www.antigenrealty.com and AP Images
Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez is having a good week.He had two touchdown catches on Sunday night against the Eagles, and now he’s selling his Kansas City condo for $659,900, according to Antigen Realty.
The condo pales in comparison to the $3.6 million Manhattan Beach home he sold in 2009.
But it still has three bedrooms, two baths, and a nice open floor plan.
