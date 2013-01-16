FORMER TREASURY OFFICIAL TWEETS: Here's Why A Debt Ceiling 'Prioritization' Would Be A Disaster

Everyone talking about the debt ceiling and the idea that the Treasury could engage in “prioritization” (honouring some obligations, while not honouring others, so as to maintain a balanced budget and not breach the debt ceiling), needs to see these 9 tweets from Tony Fratto, a former Treasury official under the Bush administration.



The gist: There is NO obvious way to simply “prioritise” payments. The revenue is too lumpy. A default is a real possibility. And there’s no alternative to raising the debt ceiling.

GREAT stuff.

(1) Treasury makes huge regular payments at the beginning of the month — like for Social Security and federal retirement benefits. — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) January 16, 2013

(2) While tax revenues tend to come in during the middle of the month. See why “prioritizing” won’t work? — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) January 16, 2013

(3) To fund gov at the lowest cost &pay obligations on time. Treasury uses short-term financing and small cash management bills. — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) January 16, 2013

(4) The idea that Treasury *could* prioritise — even if desired — is fanciful & misunderstands federal financing requirements. — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) January 16, 2013

(5) We can’t think of Treasury meeting obligations on a *monthly* basis; we have to think of cash management needs on a *daily* basis. — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) January 16, 2013

(6) Because the revenue needs and obligations of an enormous government don’t match up nicely for us — they’re very “spikey” & mismatched. — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) January 16, 2013

(7) Some think Treasury can somehow navigate through this, but Treasury can’t tell SS beneficiaries to wait until the 3rd week of the month. — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) January 16, 2013

(8) Some want to believe Admin is bluffing or being political by saying “default”.To me, actual default is not just possible but likely. — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) January 16, 2013

(9) I don’t know if I can make it any more clear: there is no rational alternative to raising the debt ceiling, & preferably early. — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) January 16, 2013

