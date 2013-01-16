FORMER TREASURY OFFICIAL TWEETS: Here's Why A Debt Ceiling 'Prioritization' Would Be A Disaster

Joe Weisenthal

Everyone talking about the debt ceiling and the idea that the Treasury could engage in “prioritization” (honouring some obligations, while not honouring others, so as to maintain a balanced budget and not breach the debt ceiling), needs to see these 9 tweets from Tony Fratto, a former Treasury official under the Bush administration.

The gist: There is NO obvious way to simply “prioritise” payments. The revenue is too lumpy. A default is a real possibility. And there’s no alternative to raising the debt ceiling.

GREAT stuff.

