Fifth Avenue Is Now One Big Discount Mall

Don’t worry—sales can be classy!



NYT: …deals are also available at luxury shops, even if the clerks — who roundly, albeit politely, declined to give their names — may wrinkle their noses at the very the mention of the word “sale.”

On Sunday at dusk, a clerk at the Paul Morelli jewelry counter at Bergdorf Goodman shook his head when asked about storewide discounts, though a small stand-up sign 50 feet away advised that select items were up to 40 per cent off. Discounted items included a $1,400 Nancy Gonzalez raspberry crocodile skin clutch, now selling — or not — for $980.

Further south on the avenue, clerks, or rather, “sales associates,” at Prada and Fendi quietly conceded that they expected discounts to be steeper and offered earlier this year. At one luxury boutique, an associate disclosed that there would be a private sale for select clients, then implored that the news be kept a secret.

Speaking in hushed tones, a saleswoman at Salvatore Ferragamo said the luxury retailer planned to cut prices up to 30 per cent right after Thanksgiving instead of a week or two later. One block south, at Versace, a neatly coiffed salesman in a dark suit gave a reporter the once-over and arched an eyebrow when asked if there were sales to be had.

“All the stores are breaking earlier this year,” he replied elusively, using the industry term for offering sales. “But Donatella said business is fabulous.” (As it happened, the salesman, along with his colleagues and a handful of security guards, appeared to be the only people in the store.)

Well if Donatella says so…

