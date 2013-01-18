iPod Designer Explains The Overlooked Difference Between Apple And Everyone Else

Photo: Nest

Nest CEO Tony Fadell, who is often referred to as the “Father of the iPod,” recently explained the difference between designing products at Apple and Phillips at the Bloomberg Design conference this week.GigaOm’s Katie Fehrenbacher reports.



The overlooked difference, Fadell says, is that Apple actually ships 99 per cent of its projects that make it past a certain milestone. Phillips, on the other hand, would kill projects nine times of 10, even if the project was just about to ship.

“When you’re in a culture that has a point of view, and drives to launch everything it does, you know you’re on the hook and you better bring your best game every time,” Fadell said.

