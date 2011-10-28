VIDEO: Here's That 'Engaging' And 'Sexy' Thermostat Everyone Is Talking About

Tony Fadell was involved with engineering 18 generations of the iPod and 3 generations of the iPhone. Now he’s turning his attention to an unexpected space — thermostats.



Fadell’s company, Nest Labs, wants to make thermostats “engaging” and even “sexy,” so he’s rolling all of that Apple design experience into his new venture. For $249, you’ll be able to pick up a very intelligent thermostat that learns your temperature adjustment patterns and starts doing the adjusting for you.

Here’s Fadell on last night’s episode of Bloomberg West talking about how he ended up working on a thermostat:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.