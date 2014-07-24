A Cardinals Catcher Used Matthew McConaughey's Chest-Thump Hum From 'Wolf Of Wall Street' As His Walk-Up Music

Tony Cruz, a backup catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, chose to walk up to the plate last night to the sound of Matthew McConaughey thumping his chest as he hazed Leonardo DiCaprio in the “Wolf of Wall Street.”

The Cards were down five runs with one out in the bottom of the 9th, so it appears to have been an “anything goes”-type situation.

McConaughey has explained that the bit was mostly ad libbed from his own warm-up routine, so it actually totally works.

Check it out:

Your browser does not support iframes.

