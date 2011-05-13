AOL Bought My Company For $25 MIllion – Here's How My Life Changed After

A quick and exciting exit of a startup such as About.me, which sold to AOL in December 2010 just a week after its launch, is bound to be life-changing.



Tony Conrad, founder of About.me, says that the financial compensation that came with the acquisition was not the most important benefit of the deal. The instant recognition and reputation boost after a successful exit are invaluable, says Conrad.

Watch the clip below.

Production by Bright Red Pixels.



Don’t Miss:

• Networking By Any Means Necessary (With Lindsay Campbell)

• Fred Wilson’s Big Email Problem [VIDEO]

• PHOTOS: Here’s What You’re Missing At Startup 2011

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.