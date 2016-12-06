This is the recipe for renowned mixologist Tony Conigliaro's perfect negroni

The negroni was the second best-selling cocktail in the world in 2016, and with the holiday season approaching, there’s no better time to learn how to mix and serve the classic cocktail.

The drink was named after an Italian libertine, Count Camillo Negroni, who in 1919 decided to swap the soda in his Americano — made with Campari, vermouth, and soda water — for gin.

To this day, the cocktail is made of equal parts vermouth, Campari, and gin, normally garnished with an orange.

Acclaimed mixologist and author Tony Conigliaro — owner of Islington bar 69 Colebrooke Row and Soho favourite Bar Termini, consultant for Marylebone’s Zetter Townhouse and International Bartender of the Year in 2009 — is a big proponent of the Italian cocktail. He’s even created a bottle aged version.

With prepartions underway for Coniglario and his team to open a new bar called “Untitled” in Hackney in January, Business Insider paid a visit 69 Colebrooke Row, otherwise known as The Bar With No Name, where bartender Raife Bashford showed us how to make the perfect negroni.

See how to make what he calls “a really simple, classic recipe” in a few simple steps below.

Start with the ice. Alison Millington Measure out 25ml of vermouth and pour over the ice. Alison Millington Stir. Alison Millington Repeat with 25ml of Campari. Alison Millington Repeat with 25ml of gin. Alison Millington Top your mixing glass up with a few more cubes of ice and stir again. 'To get a really nice tipple you need a nice slow, firm stir,' Bashford said. Alison Millington Pour the mixture over the ice. Alison Millington Add a wedge of orange. Alison Millington Drink. 'Give the orange a little bite at the end, as it soaks up the juice,' Bashford suggests. Alison Millington

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.