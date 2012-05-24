This Is Easily The Most Awesome Head-First Baseball Slide You Will Ever See

Houston Astros reliever Wilton Lopez tried to pick off Chicago Cubs outfielder Tony Campana in the top of the eighth inning Tuesday night, but the ball got away.



Campana rounded second and headed for third even though the throw was there well before he was.

Luckily, Campana channeled Willie Mays Hayes from the movie “Major League” and got in safe on this ridiculous head-first slide (via Hot Clicks).



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.