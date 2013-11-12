Tony Burke Used A Harry Potter Reference To Describe New Parliamentary Speaker Bronwyn Bishop

Bronwyn Bishop is taken to the speakers chair by Christopher Pyne and Prime Minister Tony Abbott after being elected speaker of the House of Representatives on November 12, 2013 in Canberra, Australia. Photo: Getty Images

Bronwyn Bishop was officially elected speaker of the 44th parliament in Canberra today, with new MPs and senators also sworn in.

The manger of opposition business, Tony Burke, had a unique way of describing Bishop’s appointment, likening her to a character from the popular Harry Potter novels.

“When they all return to Hogwarts, Dumbledore is gone and Dolores Umbridge is now in charge of the school,” he said.

Burke was referring to one of the novels, in which character Dolores Umbridge is made headmistress of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Bishop, a veteran MP, has drawn criticism after saying she will still attend Liberal Party meetings.

There’s more on that here at The ABC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.