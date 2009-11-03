Anthony Bourdain And Rachael Ray: Reunited?

The Scripps Network is leading the billion-dollar bid for the Travel Channel, which means “No Reservations” host Anthony Bourdain could soon be back under the same corporate umbrella as his nemesis: Rachael Ray, who soared to success at the Scripps-owned Food Network. (Tony hosted his first food travel show, “A Cook’s Tour,” on Food Network, before bailing for Travel Channel.)

Bourdain has rarely missed an opportunity to poke fun at Ray: He has ribbed her for promoting mediocrity, for endorsing Dunkin’ doughnuts, and for being all-around evil. And he gets a tons of fan traction for it — along with his disdain for vegetarians and shorts-wearing tourists. (Though earlier this year, Bourdain seemed to soften after receiving a fruit basket from Ray.)

Anyway, as Tony well knows, feuds are good for business! People devour that stuff — Leno vs. Letterman, Rosie vs. Elizabeth, Mac vs. PC, Vikings vs. Packers. Imagine the hijinks — and ratings — that might ensue if Scripps developed a reality series co-starring the classically-trained chef and the populist doyenne.

MIght we suggest: “Bourdain and Ray’s $4 A Day!” In Cambodia, that can get you a lot! Tony would lead the way and Rachael would charm/annoy the locals. Everyone wins!

