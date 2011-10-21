OWS Pepper Spray Cop Says I Would "Do Things The Same Way" Again

Doesn’t look like Anthony Bologna is releasing pepper-spray toward the ground

Photo: YouTube

Famous for pepper-spraying protesters near Union Square on Sept. 24, Deputy Inspector Anthony Bologna, has explained himself to police Internal Affairs and his comments have reached the press.On The Inside (OTI) reports that Bolgna has been “tortured” since the incident, but that he believes he acted appropriately and “would do things the same way” if he had to do it all over again.



The inspector is a 30-year veteran of the force and told OTI “I did not intend to spray the women” and that he “acted with the best intentions.”

Bologna claims it was all a big misunderstanding. What really happened is that he saw a group of protesters reaching under the orange police fencing and trying to pull the legs out from under officers holding the fence. The spray just fanned out and hit the women.

The video is below and it certainly doesn’t show him pointing the spray toward the ground. He’s holding it at head level and fanning it across the group of people in front of him.

And rather than go after the men he was allegedly trying to spray on the ground, who he said ran up 12th St., he quickly turns around and walks away.

Bologna has been pulled from the street following the incident and the NYPD fined him two weeks pay — about $6,000.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is conducting its own inquiry after the lawyer for one of the woman, Ronald Kuby, met with prosecutors October 19 and demanded felony assault charges against Bologna.

This is the video cut down into slow motion. Pardon the introduction. The episode begins at about 60 seconds.

Here is the original.

