Tony Blair has '10 houses and 27 apartments'

Getty Images The Blairs leave Downing Street for the final time in 2007.

Tony Blair and his wife Cherie have put together a property empire worth £27 million ($38 million) in the years since he left office in 2007.

According to a report by The Guardian, the Blair family have “at least 10 houses and 27 flats between them,” including “several in central London.”

It began with the purchase of a £30,000 home in Tony Blair’s former constituency of Sedgefield in 1983 — which was sold for £275,000 in 2009 — before the family built a portfolio of 37 properties.

Outside of London, the Blairs also own homes in Manchester, Buckinghamshire and Stockport.

Tony Blair is reportedly worth £60 million, much of which has been made through public speaking and consultancy for “private clients from around the world,” according to the Telegraph.

He also owns a company called Windrush Ventures Ltd, a government consultancy firm, which is valued at £17 million. Cherie Blair is a founding member of a London law chambers and continues to practice as a barrister.

The three oldest Blair children are said to own at least one central London home each, all within walking distance to one of their parents’ houses on Connaught street, which the ex-Prime Minister bought upon leaving office, said to be valued at over £8.5 million.

The Guardian report notes that Kathryn Blair, a barrister in her mid-20s, is the sole owner of a one-bedroom mews house in Marylebone originally bought by her Mother for £1.2 million two years ago. It backs onto a six bedroom townhouse owned by her brother Euan, said to be worth almost £5 million.

The incoming increase to stamp duty may make the Blair’s think twice before buying more houses or flats, but the tax does not apply to transfers of properties if the homes are gifts.

Tony Blair’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

