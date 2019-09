Yikes. Cherie Blair — wife of former PM Tony Blair — put her husband’s autograph up for sale on eBay.



It fetched £10, according to the Daily Mail (@alea_).

Apparently the original reserve price was £25 but they had to cut the price twice to attract bidders.

