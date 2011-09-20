Tony Blair Visited Qaddafi To Lobby For JP Morgan

Photo: World Economic Forum via Wikimedia Commons

Over the weekend The Telegraph has had a number of revelations about former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s links with Muammar Qaddafi’s Libyan regime.One interesting story is how Blair was one of “three prominent western businessmen” who dealt regularly with Libyan Investment Authority, the $70 billion fund used to invest oil money abroad. An anonymous executive told the Telegraph that:



“Tony Blair’s visits were purely lobby visits for banking deals with JP Morgan.”

Perhaps these lobbying trips may be the cause of Blair’s reported £60million ($97million) wealth.



In two separate incidents, The Telegraph has revealed that Blair was flown on Qaddafi’s private jet to Libya in order to partake in talks that eventually saw the release of Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset al-Megrahi.

