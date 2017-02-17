Tony Blair is going to tell people to fight Theresa May to stop Brexit

Neil Hall/Reuters Pictures Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

LONDON — Former Prime Minister Tony Blair is urging people to fight the leader of Britain to stop Brexit.

Blair said that Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans of a “hard Brexit” — leaving the European Union’s single market in exchange for full control over immigration — is pushing Britain onto a “cliff edge” and that she should allow the nation to rethink its stance over Brexit.

“The people voted without knowledge of the true terms of Brexit, and as these terms become clear it is their right to change their mind,” Blair will say in a speech later on Friday, according to various media outlets, including The Financial Times.

“Our mission is to persuade them to do so. If you believe you’re a citizen of the world, you’re a citizen of nowhere. You don’t understand what the very word ‘citizenship’ means.”

Blair was UK prime minister and leader of the Labour party from 1997 to 2007. The speech is set to be delivered to City of London political campaigners, business people, and charity representatives.

On January 17, May outlined her negotiating stance for Brexit , which included a rejection of the Single Market and an end to the free movement of people, resulting in a so-called “hard Brexit.”

May plans to trigger Article 50 before the end of March, which will start the official two-year negotiation period for Britain leaving the EU.

Blair’s comments are a rallying cry against May’s Brexit plans rather than just the usual conference speech.

Other comments include how those people who voted and campaigned for the Remain camp should not yield to “retreat, indifference or despair” and should instead “rise up in defence of what we believe,” against May “abusing the mantle of patriotism.”

