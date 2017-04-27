Tony Blair: Theresa May will win the general election

LONDON — Theresa May is on course to win the general election, former Labour prime minister Tony Blair said on Thursday.

Speaking to Sky News in an interview aired today, Blair said that if the polls are correct: “we know who is going to be prime minister on June 9 — that’s not the issue. It will be Theresa May.”

Blair has long been a vocal critic of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership and has questioned the current Labour’s leader ability to win an election on multiple occasions.

He refused to tell Sky that “hand on heart” he believes the veteran left-winger is the best person to lead the country.

He added that the “issue” was not who wakes up as prime minister on June 9 but whether Labour is able to win enough seats to form an effective opposition to the Conservative government.

The three-time general election winner confirmed earlier this week that he intends to vote for Labour on Thursday, June 8, but said the party is destined for failure unless it makes holding the government to account over Brexit the most important issue in its campaign.

“I think the real issue is blank cheque — it’s what mandate does she [May] claim, both on Brexit and the health service, education and all the other things,” Blair said.

“I think that’s the most powerful argument for Labour in this election, because of the way the polls are and the way the opinion polls are on the leadership issue.

“The most powerful argument for Labour is to say it’s important for our democracy that the Government is held properly to account and she needs a strong opposition.”

The Tories are currently predicted to enjoy a comfortable majority victory in June, with Labour behind by double-figure margins in all recent opinion polls.

Tony Blair says “If the polls are right, we know who’s going to be Prime Minister…it will be Theresa May” pic.twitter.com/a7xgurZAGU

— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 27, 2017

