BOOKS, BANKS AND BENEFACTORS: How Tony Blair Became The Richest Ex-Prime Minister Ever

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, has done the best to keep his total earnings a secret.Since leaving office in 2007, he has reportedly amassed over £20 million ($31 million) through a range of business and political ventures. However, he’s also done his best to hide his finances from the public.



The Guardian reported in 2009, that Blair was pumping money through an arrangement called Windrush Ventures which, by way of the UK’s Partnership Accounts Regulations, allowed him to hide financing information about some of his emerging ventures.

Regardless, it is now known that Blair has had a multitude of earners since his departure from politics. Whether he’s unfairly used his influence and position to achieve this is for each individual to judge for themselves, but listed here are the reasons why Blair is one of the wealthiest ex-PMs of all time.

