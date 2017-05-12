Tony Blair says 'left media' is being unfair on Donald Trump

LONDON — The left-wing media is unfair in its treatment of US President Donald Trump, according to the former British prime minister Tony Blair.

Blair told GQ magazine that he agreed with some of the criticisms the US president has made of journalists covering his presidency.

“I think there is a major problem with the way the media operates in the West, which is becoming polarised and partisan and, you know: Not everything Trump says about his media coverage is unfair,” Blair told his former communications director Alistair Campbell.

He added: “I think we’ve got to be very clear: The left media finds it very hard to be objective on Trump.”

Blair, who recently attended a meeting at the White House with Mr Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, accused US progressives of being too partisan in their approach to the president.

He said politics had become so polarised that “if I’m with a group of Democrats in the US and I even suggest there might be an area in which the Trump administration could do good, people just go mental with you.”

Blair also dismissed many of the criticisms made of Trump.

“The comparisons with Hitler and Stalin are ridiculous,” Blair insisted.

“For me, because I’m working on this issue, I will judge them on what they actually do.”

Blair also refused to criticise Prime Minister Theresa May over her decision to offer Trump a state visit to the UK.

Plans to invite Trump to meet the Queen have caused huge street protests across the UK. However, Blair suggested he may well have made the same invite had he still been prime minister.

“Oh come on Alastair honestly, when George Bush came in we made every effort to get alongside him straight away,” he said.

“I have no idea whether I would offer him a state visit but I’m not going to criticise [May] for getting alongside the American president.”

