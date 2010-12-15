Tony Of Arabia Earns $43M As Advisor To Kuwait, While Getting Paid By Morgan Stanley And The UN

Life is a party for Tony Blair, who left the UK at the top and has gone on to make an absolute fortune as a consultant.



Last night it was claimed by Kuwaiti sources that the former PM was paid $42.5 million this year for advising the government, according to Daily Mail. His firm Tony Blair Associates prepared a report called “Kuwait 2035” earlier this year.

Blair spokespeople deny being paid that much.

Now lets run over a few other consulting gigs nabbed by Tony Blair. First, he earned $640,000 last year as the UN peace envoy to the Middle East, paid primarily by British tax payers.

Second he was hired in 2008 as a consultant to Morgan Stanley, worth $3.2 million a year. Third he earned $800,000 a year as a consultant to Zurich, a Swiss company, according to The Times Of London.

Then there’s speaking fees, worth as much as $500,000 an outing.

