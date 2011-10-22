Tony Blair Is Getting Millions From A New Oil Rich Client

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Tony Blair is advising Kazakhstan on its economy and how to present a better image to the West, reports the Financial Times.The Kazakh government has confirmed that Blair is advising it. It would not reveal how much it is paying Blair, though one rumour has been circulating that the contract is worth $13 million. Representatives of Blair have denied that amount.



Through his consulting agency Tony Blair Associates, Blair has amassed a list of lucrative clients including bank JP Morgan, insurance group Zurich and the government of Kuwait.

The Daily Mail reported that Blair visited Kazakhstan in January this year, presumably to hash out an arrangement. At the time, the paper hinted at Kazakhstan’s poor human rights record and questioned why Blair was in the region.

