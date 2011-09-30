Tony Blair: I Could Make Way More Money If I Wanted To

Tony Blair, facing fresh controversies over the unprecedented extent of his wealth (and in particular the use of his power in relation to negotiations with Palestine), has hit back at his critics, reports The Telegraph.



The former British Prime Minister was being interviewed by India’s CNBC-TV18.

Regarding his wealth, Blair said:

“I probably spend two-thirds of my time on pro-bono activity, I probably spend the biggest single chunk of my time on the Middle East peace process which I do unpaid,”

“I left office [in 2007] with two people and a mobile phone, I’ve now got about 150 people working for me. So if what I was interested in doing was making money I could make a lot more and have a very gentle and easy life. When you talk about a jet set life, it means I spend a lot of time in jets, which is true.”

Blair also responded directly to claims he had made personal gains with a deal to set up a mobile phone operator in Palestine, and his links to Qaddafi and Kuwait.

Blair took time to deny his relationship with Rupert Murdoch was inappropriate, following reports he is Murdoch’s daughets godfather. Blair argued there was no way to get around the relationship, saying ‘Look, if you’re in a situation where these guys, particularly if they hunt in a pack, can literally take out any ministers and make your government rock, you’ve got no option to work hard and try to bring them around.”

