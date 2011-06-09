Tony Blair Says Europe Needs An Elected President To Compete With China

Photo: World Economic Forum via Wikimedia Commons

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair says the EU needs an elected president.Blair said that a popular president elected by 386 million people across 27 countries would be a powerful figure in world negotiations. But unless the bloc adopted “strong, collective leadership and direction,” it would fall behind.



Blair’s told The Times in an interview published today:

“The rationale for Europe today is about power, not peace. For Europe, the crucial thing is to understand that the only way that you will get support for Europe today is not on the basis of a sort of post-war view that the EU is necessary for peace. For my children’s generation, that is just a bizarre argument. They don’t see that as a real threat, that European nations will go to war with each other.

“But what they can understand completely is that in a world in particular in which China is going to become the dominant power of the 21st century, it is sensible for Europe to combine together, to use its collective weight in order to achieve influence. And the rationale for Europe today therefore is about power, not peace.”

The Daily Mail speculates that Blair is effectively applying for the job.

Beyond this interview, there’s a growing consensus for a more powerful EU. For somewhat different reasons, Jean-Claude Trichet also recently called for a eurozone with closer integration and government.

