Christopher Hitchens Defeats Tony Blair In Debate Over Religion

Perhaps someone should notify the Vatican. In Toronto last night Christopher Hitchens, who, among many other things, authored ‘God is not Great’ and who is in the final-stages of esophageal cancer, debated former British Prime Minister Tony Blair over whether “religion is a force for good in the world“. From the Independent:



Mr Blair, who converted to Catholicism after leaving government in 2007, said it was also true that religion inspires acts of extraordinary good…Mr Blair also told the 2,700-strong audience in Toronto, Canada, the invasion of Iraq was “not about religious faith” but decisions on the war were “based on policy”.

He said it was “futile” to try to “drive religion out” and it was more important to concentrate on how to get people of different faiths to work together, particularly in the Middle East where the conflict would only be resolved if people worked across the “faith divide”.

Sceptic Mr Hitchens, who has terminal cancer, likened God to a “celestial dictatorship, a kind of divine North Korea”.

He appeared to win over the audience, which voted two-to-one in his favour following the debate, which argued the motion “be it resolved, religion is a force for good in the world”.

Read the full article here and watch an exe rpt from the event below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.