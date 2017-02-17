Tony Blair: 'Brexit is a rush over the cliff's edge'

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair called on the British people to “rise up” against a “hard Brexit” and to stop Britain leaving the European Union.

“The people voted without knowledge of the terms of Brexit,” he said at an event in London on Friday.

“As the terms become clear it is their right to change their mind. Our mission is to persuade them to do so.”

Produced by Joe Daunt

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.