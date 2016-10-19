Radio DJ Tony Blackburn to return to the BBC after being sacked over Jimmy Savile inquiry

Radio presenter Tony Blackburn is to return to the BBC after he was sacked for failing to co-operate fully with the inquiry into Jimmy Savile’s reign of abuse at the public broadcaster.

In a statement, the BBC said Blackburn accepted his “period off air” and will return to radio broadcasting next year. He will present an hour-long Radio 2 show on Friday evenings at 7 p.m., as well as local radio show.

He was sacked in February because he “fell short of the standards of evidence” required by Dame Janet Smith in her landmark inquiry into Jimmy Savile’s behaviour at the BBC.

