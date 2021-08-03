Tony Bennett – who has Alzheimer’s disease – announced his final album will feature Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett join forces once again for Bennett’s last recorded album. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga announced their second collaborative album, “Love for Sale,” on Tuesday.

“Love for Sale” will reportedly be Bennett’s last album.

The 95-year-old artist was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years ago but continues to tour.

“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s second collaborative album, will be Bennett’s last recording, according to Variety.

The Cole Porter tribute album is set to debut on October 1, Variety reported.

It was revealed in February that Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease five years prior, though he continued touring until the COVID-19 pandemic shut his performances down.

“For someone like Tony Bennett, the big high he gets from performing was very important,” his neurologist previously told AARP the Magazine.

This isn’t the first time Gaga and Bennett have teamed up.

Their 2014 album “Cheek to Cheek,” won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 57th Grammy Awards and debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200. Like their last release, the new album will feature the pair performing covers of classic hits.

The duo is also beginning a two-night stint at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday – which is also Bennett’s 95th birthday.

The shows have been billed as Bennett’s final live performances in New York City.

The album’s first single, “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” was released Tuesday and MTV will air the video for the track Friday at noon.