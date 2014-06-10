A Complete List Of Tony Award Winners

The 68th annual Tony Awards aired live on Sunday on CBS, celebrating the best of Broadway.

TV stars Bryan Crantson and Neil Patrick won their first stage awards, while Audra McDonald had a record-breaking sixth win for “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill.”

Cranston’s “All the Way” won for best play, while “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” received the award for best musical.

See who else took home the top awards below (via Variety):

Best Play

“Act One”

“All the Way”

“Casa Valentine”

“Mothers and Sons”

“Outside Mullingar”

Best Musical

“After Midnight”

“Aladdin”

“Beautiful — The Carole King Musical”

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”

Best Revival of a Play

“The Cripple of Inishmaan”

“The Glass Menagerie”

“A Raisin in the Sun”

“Twelfth Night”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

“Les Misérables”

“Violet”

Best Book of a Musical

“Aladdin”

“Beautiful — The Carole King Musical”

“Bullets Over Broadway”

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“Aladdin”

“The Bridges of Madison County”

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”

“If/Then”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Samuel Barnett, “Twelfth Night”

Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”

Mark Rylance, “Richard III”

Chris O’Dowd, “Of Mice and Men”

Tony Shalhoub, “Act One”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Tyne Daly, “Mothers and Sons”

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, “A Raisin in the Sun”

Cherry Jones, “The Glass Menagerie”

Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill”

Estelle Parsons, “The Velocity of Autumn”



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Neil Patrick Harris, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

Ramin Karimloo, “Les Misérables”

Andy Karl, “Rocky”

Jefferson Mays, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”

Bryce Pinkham, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Mary Bridget Davies, “A Night With Janis Joplin”

Sutton Foster, “Violet”

Idina Menzel, “If/Then”

Jessie Mueller, “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical”

Kelli O’Hara, “The Bridges of Madison County”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Reed Birney, “Casa Valentina”

Paul Chahidi, “Twelfth Night”

Stephen Fry, “Twelfth Night”

Mark Rylance, “Twelfth Night”

Brian J. Smith, “The Glass Menagerie”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Sarah Greene, “The Cripple of Inishmaan”

Celia Keenan-Bolger, “The Glass Menagerie”

Sophie Okonedo, “A Raisin in the Sun”

Anika Noni Rose, “A Raisin in the Sun”

Mare Winningham, “Casa Valentina”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, “Cabaret”

Nick Cordero, “Bullets Over Broadway”

Joshua Henry, “Violet”

James Monroe Iglehart, “Aladdin”

Jarrod Spector, “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Linda Emond, “Cabaret”

Lena Hall, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

Anika Larsen, “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical”

Adriane Lenox, “After Midnight”

Lauren Worsham, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, “Act One”

Bob Crowley, “The Glass Menagerie”

Es Devlin, “Machinal”

Christopher Oram, “The Cripple of Inishmaan”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Christopher Barreca, “Rocky”

Julian Crouch, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

Alexander Dodge, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”

Santo Loquasto, “Bullets Over Broadway”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, “Act One”

Michael Krass, “Machinal”

Rita Ryack, “Casa Valentina”

Jenny Tiramani, “Twelfth Night”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”

William Ivey Long, “Bullets Over Broadway”

Arianne Phillips, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

Isabel Toledo, “After Midnight”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Paule Constable, “The Cripple of Inishmaan”

Jane Cox, “Machinal”

Natasha Katz, “The Glass Menagerie”

Japhy Weideman, “Of Mice and Men”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

Christopher Akerlind, “Rocky”

Howell Binkley, “After Midnight”

Donald Holder, “The Bridges of Madison County”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Alex Baranowski, “The Cripple of Inishmaan”

Steve Canyon Kennedy, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill”

Dan Moses Schreier, “Act One”

Matt Tierney, “Machinal”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski, “After Midnight”

Tim O’Heir, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

Mick Potter, “Les Misérables”

Brian Ronan, “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical”

Best Direction of a Play

Tim Carroll, “Twelfth Night”

Michael Grandage, “The Cripple of Inishmaan”

Kenny Leon, “A Raisin in the Sun”

John Tiffany, “The Glass Menagerie”

Best Direction of a Musical

Warren Carlyle, “After Midnight”

Michael Mayer, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

Leigh Silverman, “Violet”

Darko Tresnjak, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”

Best Choreography

Warren Carlyle, “After Midnight”

Steven Hoggett & Kelly Devine, “Rocky”

Casey Nicholaw, “Aladdin”

Susan Stroman, “Bullets Over Broadway”

Best Orchestrations

Doug Besterman, “Bullets Over Broadway”

Jason Robert Brown, “The Bridges of Madison County”

Steve Sidwell, Beautiful — “The Carole King Musical”

Jonathan Tunick, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”

