The Tony Awards had a biting spoof of Donald Trump

The 70th annual Tony Awards got political more than once Sunday night.

The show took aim at the presumptive presidential candidates — being largely negative toward Republican Donald Trump.

While introducing the nominees for best leading actress in a play, Nathan Lane joked that he learned the value of winning an award at Trump University. Host James Corden said that the award show’s diversity would prompt Donald Trump to “build a wall around this theatre.”

Meanwhile, the comments were more positive toward Democratic presumptive nominee Hillary Clinton. While presenting for best featured actress in a play, Jake Gyllenhaal gave Clinton a nod, saying “Women can do anything.”

Most biting of all, Corden orchestrated spoofs of famous musicals about the presumptive nominees. “The Book of Mormon” became “The Book of Moron” starring Andrew Rannells as Donald Trump.

“Hello. My name is Donald Trump, and I would like to build a wall that goes straight through your house,” Rannells sang.

Glenn Close starred as Hillary Clinton — blue pant suit and all — in a spoof of “A Chorus Line” called “A Clinton Line,” in which she sings actual lines from the musical: “I really need this job. Oh god, I need this job. I’ve got to get this job!”

Watch the full spoof here:



The award show and CBS also dedicated the broadcast to anyone affected by the mass shooting at an Orlando gay nightclub that happened hours before the show.

“Hate will never win,” Corden said at the start of the broadcast. “Together we have to make sure of that. Tonight’s show stands as a symbol and a celebration of that principle.”

Many Broadway stars and Tonys attendees wore silver ribbons in acknowledgment of the tragedy.

“Hamilton” creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda gave a moving tribute to the victims in his acceptance speech for best score, proclaiming, “Love is love is love is love.”

Frank Langella spoke out as well during his acceptance of the award for best leading actor in a play.

“When something bad happens we have three choices: we let it define us, we let it destroy us, or we let it strengthen us,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.