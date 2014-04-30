'Hedwig And The Angry Inch' And 'A Gentleman's Guide To Love & Murder' Lead Tony Award Nominations

The 2014 Tony Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday morning by actors Lucy Liu and Jonathan Groff, with Hugh Jackman crashing the ceremony.
A few TV stars were nominated, including Bryan Cranston for “All The Way” and Neil Patrick Harris for “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” leads the pack with 10 nods, followed by “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” with 8 nominations.
The Tonys will air on June 8 on CBS.
Check out the list of nominees below:
Best Play
Act One
All the Way
Casa Valentina
Mothers and Sons
Outside Mullingar
Best Musical
After Midnight
Aladdin
Beautiful
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
Best Revival of a Play
The Cripple of Inishmaan
The Glass Menagerie
A Raisin in the Sun
Twelfth Night
Best Revival of a Musical
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Les Miserables
Violet
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Samuel Barnett- Twelfth Night
Bryan Cranston- All the Way
Chris O’Dowd- Of Mice and Men
Mark Rylance- Richard III
Tony Shalhoub- Act One
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Audra McDonald- Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Gril
Tyne Daly- Mothers and Sons
Estelle Parsons- The Velocity of Autumn
LaTanya Richardson Jackson- A Raisin in the Sun
Cherry Jones- The Glass Menagerie
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Ramin Karimloo- Les Miserables
Neil Patrick Harris- Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Jefferson Mays- A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder
Bryce Pinkham- A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder
Andy Karl- Rocky
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Idina Menzel- If/Then
Mary Bridget Davis — A Night with Janice Joplin
Jessie Mueller- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Kelli O’Hara- The Bridges of Madison County
Sutton Foster- Violet
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
Reed Birney- Casa Valentina
Paul Chahidi- Twelfth Night
Stephen Fry- Twelfth Night
Mark Rylance- Twelfth Night
Brian Jacob Smith- The Glass Menagier
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
Sarah Green- The Cripple of Inishmaan
Celia Keenan-Bolger- The Glass Menagerie
Sophie Okonedo- A Raisin in the Sun
Mare Winningham- Casa Valentina
Anika Noni Rose- A Raisin in the Sun
Best Book of a Musical
Chad Beguelin — Aladdin
Douglas McGrath — Beautiful
Woody Allen — Bullets Over Broadway
Robert L Freedman — A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
Best Score
Jason Robert Brown- The Bridges of Madison County
Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey- If/Then
Steven Lutvak and Robert L. Freedman- A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder
Alan Menken and Chad Beguelin- Aladdin
Best Director of a Musical
Warren Carlyle- After Midnight
Michael Mayer- Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Leigh Silverman- Violet
Darko Tresnjak- A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder
Best Director of a Play
Tim Carroll- Twelfth Night
Michael Grandage- The Cripple of Inishmaan
Kenny Leon- A Raisin in the Sun
John Tiffany- The Glass Menagerie
Best Book of a Musical
Aladdin- Chad Beguelin
Beautiful — The Carole King Musical – Douglas McGrath
Bullets Over Broadway- Woody Allen
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder- Robert L. Freedman
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Aladdin- Music: Alan Menken, Lyrics: Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin
The Bridges of Madison County- Music & Lyrics: Jason Robert Brown
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder- Music: Steven Lutvak, Lyrics: Robert L. Freedman & Steven Lutvak
If/Then- Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Brian Yorkey
Recipients of Awards and Honours in Non-competitive Categories
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre – Jane Greenwood
Regional Theatre Award – Signature Theatre, New York, N.Y.
Isabelle Stevenson Award – Rosie O’Donnell
Tony Honours for Excellence in the Theatre – Joseph P. Benincasa, Joan Marcus, Charlotte Wilcox
