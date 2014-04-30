'Hedwig And The Angry Inch' And 'A Gentleman's Guide To Love & Murder' Lead Tony Award Nominations

The 2014 Tony Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday morning by actors Lucy Liu and Jonathan Groff, with Hugh Jackman crashing the ceremony.

A few TV stars were nominated, including Bryan Cranston for “All The Way” and Neil Patrick Harris for “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” leads the pack with 10 nods, followed by “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” with 8 nominations.

The Tonys will air on June 8 on CBS.

Check out the list of nominees below:

Best Play

Act One

All the Way

Casa Valentina

Mothers and Sons

Outside Mullingar

Best Musical

After Midnight

Aladdin

Beautiful

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Best Revival of a Play

The Cripple of Inishmaan

The Glass Menagerie

A Raisin in the Sun

Twelfth Night

Best Revival of a Musical

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Les Miserables

Violet

Mike Pont/Getty Images Neil Patrick Harris, who stars in ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch,’ is nominated for Best Actor in a Musical.

Recipients of Awards and Honours in Non-competitive Categories

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre – Jane Greenwood

Regional Theatre Award – Signature Theatre, New York, N.Y.

Isabelle Stevenson Award – Rosie O’Donnell

Tony Honours for Excellence in the Theatre – Joseph P. Benincasa, Joan Marcus, Charlotte Wilcox

