'Hedwig And The Angry Inch' And 'A Gentleman's Guide To Love & Murder' Lead Tony Award Nominations

Aly Weisman
Hugh Jackman Lucy Liu Tony AwardsNeilson Barnard/Getty Images for Tony Awards ProductionsHigh Jackman crashed this morning’s nominations.

The 2014 Tony Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday morning by actors Lucy Liu and Jonathan Groff, with Hugh Jackman crashing the ceremony.

A few TV stars were nominated, including Bryan Cranston for “All The Way” and Neil Patrick Harris for “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” leads the pack with 10 nods, followed by “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” with 8 nominations.

The Tonys will air on June 8 on CBS.

Check out the list of nominees below:

Best Play

Act One

All the Way

Casa Valentina

Mothers and Sons

Outside Mullingar

Best Musical

After Midnight

Aladdin

Beautiful

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Best Revival of a Play

The Cripple of Inishmaan

The Glass Menagerie

A Raisin in the Sun

Twelfth Night

Best Revival of a Musical

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Les Miserables

Violet

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Samuel Barnett- Twelfth Night

Bryan Cranston- All the Way

Chris O’Dowd- Of Mice and Men

Mark Rylance- Richard III

Tony Shalhoub- Act One

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Audra McDonald- Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Gril

Tyne Daly- Mothers and Sons

Estelle Parsons- The Velocity of Autumn

LaTanya Richardson Jackson- A Raisin in the Sun

Cherry Jones- The Glass Menagerie

Neil Patrick Harris Hedwig and the Angry InchMike Pont/Getty ImagesNeil Patrick Harris, who stars in ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch,’ is nominated for Best Actor in a Musical.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Ramin Karimloo- Les Miserables

Neil Patrick Harris- Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Jefferson Mays- A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder

Bryce Pinkham- A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder

Andy Karl- Rocky

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Idina Menzel- If/Then

Mary Bridget Davis — A Night with Janice Joplin

Jessie Mueller- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Kelli O’Hara- The Bridges of Madison County

Sutton Foster- Violet

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Reed Birney- Casa Valentina

Paul Chahidi- Twelfth Night

Stephen Fry- Twelfth Night

Mark Rylance- Twelfth Night

Brian Jacob Smith- The Glass Menagier

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Sarah Green- The Cripple of Inishmaan

Celia Keenan-Bolger- The Glass Menagerie

Sophie Okonedo- A Raisin in the Sun

Mare Winningham- Casa Valentina

Anika Noni Rose- A Raisin in the Sun

Best Book of a Musical

Chad Beguelin — Aladdin

Douglas McGrath — Beautiful

Woody Allen — Bullets Over Broadway

Robert L Freedman — A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Best Score

Jason Robert Brown- The Bridges of Madison County

Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey- If/Then

Steven Lutvak and Robert L. Freedman- A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder

Alan Menken and Chad Beguelin- Aladdin

Best Director of a Musical

Warren Carlyle- After Midnight

Michael Mayer- Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Leigh Silverman- Violet

Darko Tresnjak- A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder

Best Director of a Play

Tim Carroll- Twelfth Night

Michael Grandage- The Cripple of Inishmaan

Kenny Leon- A Raisin in the Sun

John Tiffany- The Glass Menagerie

Best Book of a Musical

Aladdin- Chad Beguelin
Beautiful — The Carole King Musical – Douglas McGrath
Bullets Over Broadway- Woody Allen
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder- Robert L. Freedman

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Aladdin- Music: Alan Menken, Lyrics: Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin
The Bridges of Madison County- Music & Lyrics: Jason Robert Brown
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder- Music: Steven Lutvak, Lyrics: Robert L. Freedman & Steven Lutvak
If/Then- Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Brian Yorkey
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Samuel Barnett, Twelfth Night

Bryan Cranston, All The Way

Chris O’Dowd, Of Mice and Men

Mark Rylance, Richard III

Tony Shalhoub, Act One
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Tyne Daly, Mothers and Sons

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, A Raisin in the Sun

Cherry Jones, The Glass Menagerie

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill

Estelle Parsons, The Velocity of Autumn
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Neil Patrick Harris, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Ramin Karimloo, LES MISERABLES

Andy Karl, Rocky

Jefferson Mays, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder

Bryce Pinkham, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Mary Bridget Davies, A Night with Janis Joplin

Sutton Foster, Violet

Idina Menzel, If/Then

Jessie Mueller, Beautiful — The Carole King Musical

Kelli O’Hara, The Bridges of Madison County
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Reed Birney, Casa Valentina

Paul Chahidi, Twelfth Night

Stephen Fry, Twelfth Night

Mark Rylance, Twelfth Night

Brian J. Smith, The Glass Menagerie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Sarah Greene, The Cripple of Inishmaan

Celia Keenan-Bolger, The Glass Menagerie

Sophie Okonedo, A Raisin in the Sun

Anika Noni Rose, A Raisin in the Sun

Mare Winningham, Casa Valentina
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Cabaret

Nick Cordero, Bullets Over Broadway

Joshua Henry, Violet

James Monroe Iglehart, Aladdin

Jarrod Spector, Beautiful — The Carole King Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Linda Emond, Cabaret

Lena Hall, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Anika Larsen, Beautiful — The Carole King Musical

Adriane Lenox, After Midnight

Lauren Worsham, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder
Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, Act One

Bob Crowley, The Glass Menagerie

Es Devlin, Machinal

Christopher Oram, The Cripple of Inishmaan
Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Christopher Barreca, Rocky

Julian Crouch, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Alexander Dodge, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder

Santo Loquasto, Bullets Over Broadway
Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, Act One

Michael Krass, Machinal

Rita Ryack, Casa Valentina

Jenny Tiramani, Twelfth Night
Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder

William Ivey Long, Bullets Over Broadway

Arianne Phillips, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Isabel Toledo, After Midnight
Best Lighting Design of a Play

Paule Constable, The Cripple of Inishmaan

Jane Cox, Machinal

Natasha Katz, The Glass Menagerie

Japhy Weideman, Of Mice and Men
Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Christopher Akerlind, Rocky

Howell Binkley, After Midnight

Donald Holder, The Bridges of Madison County
Best Sound Design of a Play

Alex Baranowski, The Cripple of Inishmaan

Steve Canyon Kennedy, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill

Dan Moses Schreier, Act One

Matt Tierney, Machinal
Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski, After Midnight

Tim O’Heir, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Mick Potter, LES MISERABLES

Brian Ronan, Beautiful — The Carole King Musical

Best Direction of a Play

Tim Carroll, Twelfth Night

Michael Grandage, The Cripple of Inishmaan

Kenny Leon, A Raisin in the Sun

John Tiffany, The Glass Menagerie
Best Direction of a Musical

Warren Carlyle, After Midnight

Michael Mayer, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Leigh Silverman, Violet

Darko Tresnjak, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder
Best Choreography

Warren Carlyle, After Midnight

Steven Hoggett & Kelly Devine, Rocky

Casey Nicholaw, Aladdin

Susan Stroman, Bullets Over Broadway

Best Orchestrations

Doug Besterman, Bullets Over Broadway

Jason Robert Brown, The Bridges of Madison County

Steve Sidwell, Beautiful — The Carole King Musical

Jonathan Tunick, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder

Recipients of Awards and Honours in Non-competitive Categories

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre – Jane Greenwood

Regional Theatre Award – Signature Theatre, New York, N.Y.

Isabelle Stevenson Award – Rosie O’Donnell

Tony Honours for Excellence in the Theatre – Joseph P. Benincasa, Joan Marcus, Charlotte Wilcox

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.