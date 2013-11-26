Tony Abbott's Letter To SBY Was Hand Delivered By A former Australian Army Chief

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott (L) speaks with Indonesian President Bambang Susilo Yudhoyono (C) during a bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on September 30, 2013. Photo: Getty/Oscar Siagian

The former chief of the Australian Army hand delivered the prime minister’s letter to Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

According to The ABC Peter Leahy, who headed the army for more than five years, delivered the letter at Abbott’s request as a sign of respect.

Indonesia has suspended military co-operation with Australia, after it was revealed spies at the Defence Signals Directorate tapped Yudhoyono’s phone in 2009.

The Indonesian president wrote to Abbott after he declined to apologise for the spying, with Yudoyono requesting an explanation and an undertaking it would not happen again.

