Tony Abbott's just lauded Donald Trump's 'classic conservatism'

Tony Abbott Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty.

Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott has taken to Twitter this morning to take a swipe at “Trump haters”, lauding some of his ideas as “classic conservatism”.

The government backbencher acknowledged that some of the Republican presidential candidate’s views are “OTT” – over the top – but his intervention at a time when Trump is embroiled in a number of sexual harassment allegations, less than a month before Americans go to the polls, is an interesting one.

Here’s the tweet:

Before the Trump haters get too excited, some of his views are OTT but cutting tax and boosting defence are classic conservatism — Tony Abbott (@TonyAbbottMHR) October 14, 2016

