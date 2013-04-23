Tony Abbott's 'Illegal Boats' Billboard In Perth Has Already Been Vandalised and Replaced

Photo:

Hours after it was unveiled by opposition leader Toby Abbott, a billboard listing the number of “illegal” boats that arrived in Australia since the Labor Party took office has been vandalised, reports ABC News.

Squares that tallied the number of boats at more than 600 were painted white and replaced with a zero, accompanied by the words “no crime to seek asylum,” The ABC reported.

This photo appears to show a new sign, this time featuring Liberal MPs Darryl Moore and Michael Keenan being put up the replace the vandalised one.

