Tony Abbott's Green Army has been axed

The Coalition government’s Green Army program, launched by former prime minister Tony Abbott in 2014, has been axed.

The decision to abolish the program will be handed down in the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook on December 19.

The cut is expected to save more than $350 million.

The savings will be used to cover the extra $100 million the government promised to give to Landcare Australia as part of last week’s deal with the Greens to pass legislation for the backpacker tax.

The environmental scheme hoped to see 15,000 unemployed young people, aged between 17 to 24-years-old, working on 1500 environmental conservation projects across the country by 2018.

It was designed to pay participants between $10.14 and $16.45 an hour for work up to 30 hours a week for between 20 and 26 weeks as a “traineeship”, rather than a work-for-the-dole program.

$360 million had been set aside to fund the Green Army over the four years to 2019-20 in the May budget.

The Green Army was an extension of the Green Corps program Abbott introduced in 1997 under the Howard government.

