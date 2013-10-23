Tony Abbott's Fire Chief: Criticising The PM Is 'Wearing Pretty Thin'

Photo: Twitter

Tony Abbott’s fire chief has said the criticism of the prime minister after he joined his brigade for a back-burning operation is “wearing pretty thin.”

Speaking to News Corp, Trent Dowling said the prime minister had been in the Volunteer Rural Fire Brigade and was just doing his duty.

“Tony is an extremely fit guy and pulls his weight out there; in fact he often pulls more than his own weight. “He has the total respect of the members and wasn’t there for a photo opportunity.”

Some critics said fighting fires was not the best use of the prime minister’s time and that he was only doing it for publicity.

Though his office only released a statement confirming Abbott had worked a shift when photos begun to circulate on Twitter.

